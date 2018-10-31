Halloween – The Definitive

Labour Party to run candidates in all Kerry electoral areas in next year’s local...
The Labour Party will be running candidates in all Kerry electoral areas in next year's local elections.The party held its first local election convention...
Ferris says he doesn’t know if Whitey Bulger had a role in the Marita...
A Kerry Sinn Fein TD says those involved in the attempted importation of arms for the IRA from the Marita Ann had no knowledge...
24 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
24 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Nationally, there are 412...
Personal Finance – October 30th, 2018
Brian Leslie of Prima Finance has some advice on investing including the stock market.
The Legal Lowdown – October 30th, 2018
On the last Tuesday of every month, law lecturer and solicitor, Miriam McGillycuddy answers your questions.