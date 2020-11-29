Hall Of Famer Reflects On Career

It was announced earlier this year that former Lee Strand Tralee player Caroline Forde would be one of 4 inductees into the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame this year.

She won a Super League, Cup and Top Four with the Kerry outfit, scoring 22 points in a MVP performance in a two-point win over Naomh Mhuire in the 1993 decider.

Forde also won multiple honours with Waterford Wildcats and her home club Blarney; she played over 100 times for Ireland.