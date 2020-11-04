Over half of Tralee Town Square to be treated to ensure pedestrian safety

More than half of Tralee Town Square is to be treated to ensure it’s safe for pedestrians.

It comes after a trial, which treated a section of The Square, proved successful.

In recent years, a number of concerns have been raised relating to the Town Square and its slippery condition when wet.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane raised the issue at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

He called on the council to treat the rest of The Square to ensure it’s fully safe for pedestrians, particularly in wet conditions.

In response, the council stated it has been monitoring the trial section for the past six months, and says it’s satisfied with the performance.

It’s now in the process of extending the trial over an area measuring in excess of 50% of the Town Square.

In addition, Kerry County Council says a significant submission has been made for funding under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund which includes for the reimagining and redesign of the Town Square.

Cllr Finucane questioned why just 50%, and not all of the area, was being treated; Tralee MD Manager Michael Scannell said the area being treated will cover all the parts of the Square which have previously caused concern.