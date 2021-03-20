Over half of qualified housing applicants in Kenmare area seeking one-bed units

Over half of all qualified social housing applicants in the Kenmare Municipal District are seeking one-bed units.

Following a query by Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill, it was revealed that 339 of the 660 qualified housing applicants in the Kenmare MD are seeking a one-bed unit.

297 applicants are seeking two and three-bed units, while just 24 are seeking four-bedroom properties and two applicants are seeking five-bed properties.

It was also revealed to Cllr Cahill that there are currently 16 houses under construction by Kerry County Council in the Kenmare Municipal District, while a further 14 are at the tender stage.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor says funding is required to construct schemes for qualified applicants across Kerry, in order to address the housing crisis in the county.