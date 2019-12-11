Over half a million euro in funding for IT Tralee

The Institute of Technology Tralee is being awarded almost half a million euro in funding.

Over €580,000 will be allocated for two projects under the Regional Technology Clustering Fund.

It Tralee’s AgriTech Cluster and Circular BioEconomy Cluster South West will benefit from the announcement.

The AgriTech Cluster offers a new approach to learning and will benefit SMEs in the area.

The Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South West strengthens links between researchers and industry to develop products and services in the transition to a low-carbon economy.