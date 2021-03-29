Over half a million euro in funding for Kerry ETB

Minister for Education, Norma Foley has welcomed a Government funding announcement of €507,500 for Kerry Education and Training Board (KETB) under the Devolved Capital Allocations for 2021.

The funding forms part of Project Ireland 2040 and will be provided via SOLAS for the delivery of small-scale and necessary infrastructure and improvement works, and for the purchase of equipment.

Under this funding programme, ETBs will be in a position to make decisions around small-scale investment priorities locally, and to ensure that projects can be advanced quickly and efficiently.

The grant also allows ETBs an opportunity to consider future accommodation needs and to procure professional expertise to conduct condition surveys of existing buildings.