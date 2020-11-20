Over half a million euro allocated to seven Kerry business hubs

Over half a million euro has been allocated to seven Kerry business hubs.

It’s part of €8 million in grants announced by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar under Enterprise Ireland’s Enterprise Centres Fund.

These centres or co-working hubs provide space for entrepreneurs to work remotely, access training and advice, and network with other businesses.

This funding will help co-working hubs to continue to offer services, and implement a recovery plan for businesses within their remit over the next six to twelve months.

The fund was open to both not-for-profit and for-profit enterprise centres, which have seen their income significantly impacted by COVID-19.

In Kerry, seven hubs are to benefit from a total of €557,469 funding.

HQ Tralee and Listowel has been awarded €91,920, while the Box CoWork Killarney got a grant of €46,600 – both of these are for-profit companies.

The five remaining Kerry enterprise centres to receive grants are not-for-profits.

The RDI Hub, Killorglin is to get €104,794, the Tom Crean Business Centre, Tralee will benefit from €95,067, while €77,808 is going to Sneem Digital Hub.

Killarney Technology Innovation Centre is to receive €75,600, and Mol Teic / the Dingle Hub is to get €65,680.

Independent TD Danny Healy Rae welcomes the announcement.