Over half of Listowel Bypass land acquisitions agreed

Over half of the land acquisitions needed for the Listowel Bypass have been agreed.

The details were revealed by Kerry County Council during an online update for Listowel Municipal District Councillors.

The N69 Listowel Bypass will comprise a 5.95km western and northern bypass of Listowel town, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

During an online briefing on the project, Senior Executive Engineer with the Kerry National Roads Design Office, Tracy Smith said significant progress was made in the past two months.

Over half of land acquisitions have been agreed, and another 20% of landowners have agreed in principle and documents may be signed in a number of weeks.

There are still a number outstanding agreements but Ms Smith says most of these are being actively discussed.

The council is waiting for approval for its business case from Transport Infrastructure Ireland, and the Department of Transport.

Once approved, the council can publish tender documents for the bypass, and it’s hopeful this will happen before the end of the year.

That could result in a contractor possibly being able to start on site in April, and it’s expected construction will take 24 months.