Half of Kerry’s GP surgeries cannot take on new patients

More than half of GP surgeries in Kerry cannot take on new patients

That’s according to a survey carried out by the Sunday Independent which showed that 53% of surgeries responded negatively when asked about a new patient accessing medical care.

40% of the county’s GPs said they were willing to see new patients while 7% said they would have to carry out a medical assessment before committing.

Across the country, 42% said their doors are open for new patients to join their practice while 44% refused.

The remaining practices did not know if they could take on a new patient until a medical application was registered.