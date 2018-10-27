Half of Kerry voters choose Michael D Higgins

Voters in Kerry have overwhelmingly chosen Michael D Higgins to serve a second term as President.

25,078 voters gave their first preference to the incumbent, representing 50% of votes.

In second place was businessman Peter Casey. He received 13,752 first preferences, 27.46% of votes. Kerry was the first county council to endorse him as a candidate to contest the Presidential election.

Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada finished third; she got 4,253 votes; 8.49% of first preferences.

Ms Ní Riada was followed in fourth place by Joan Freeman with 3,102 (6.19%), Sean Gallagher with 2,856 (5.7%) and Gavin Duffy with 1,037 first preferences (2.07%).

President Higgins has increased his percentage of support in Kerry from the last election in 2011. Then he received almost 38% of first preferences in the old Kerry North West Limerick constituency and almost 37% in the former Kerry South.

Liadh Ní Riada’s support in Kerry is disappointing for Sinn Féin given that in 2011, the party’s candidate, the late Martin McGuinness polled 16.8% in Kerry North West Limerick and 14.9% in Kerry South. Seán Gallagher will also be disappointed, he came second in both Kerry constituencies in 2011 with around 30% of first preferences. Turnout in this election in Kerry stood at 45%.