Half of those on Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD housing list want one bed dwelling

Almost half of the approved applicants for social housing in the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District are seeking one bed accommodation.

876 applicants on the housing list selected an area within the MD as a location of choice.

There’s been over 30 new applicants since the start of the year.

428 approved applicants are seeking one-bed accommodation, 232 want two-bed, 184 are waiting for three-bed, 32 are looking for four-bed and one applicant wants accommodation with five bedrooms.

There are over 850 tenancies in the MD and the most recent report from February shows there were 12 vacant dwellings.