Gynaecological procedure was outsourced from University Hospital Kerry to CUH

A procedure for women who’re having difficulties conceiving was outsourced from University Hospital Kerry to Cork University Hospital for a number of months.

The HSE says the service has now resumed in UHK but only on Wednesdays.

The HSG (hysterosalpingogram) procedure is a form of X-ray called fluoroscopy which is used to examine the uterus and fallopian tubes of a woman who’s having difficulty becoming pregnant.

A listener contacted Radio Kerry and said she’d been told that the service, which had been provided at University Hospital Kerry was no longer available, and that she was being referred to Cork University Hospital.

The HSE’s statement makes no reference to the amount of time the HSG procedure was unavailable at UHK but Radio Kerry understands it was a number of months.

Its statement gives no reason as to why the HSG procedure was outsourced to Cork; it says the service was temporarily suspended in UHK but has now resumed on Wednesdays until further notice.

The HSE also hasn’t stated why the HSG procedure is only available on Wednesdays at UHK.