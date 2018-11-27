Gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour expected in Kerry as Storm Diana approaches

The Road Safety Authority is urging people in Kerry to exercise caution tomorrow as Storm Diana approaches.

Met Eireann says the weather system will bring south to southwest winds of 65 to 80 kilometres per hour with gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

A status orange weather warning is in place for Kerry, Cork, Clare, Galway, Waterford and Wexford from around 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.





The severe gusts will be coupled with high seas and a risk of coastal flooding.

Road users are being advised to expect the unexpected and to beware of objects being blown onto the road.