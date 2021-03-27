Gus Quilter,Gortinare, Lixnaw

Beloved husband of Rose{ Doran }and dear father of Liam, Helen, Kevin and the late baby Una and brother of the late Tom and Mary{ Healy }Sadly missed by his loving family ,his grandchildren Alex,Abbie, Aoife ,Grace,Matthew, Ted +Mary Rose, son in law Joseph Flaherty,daughters in law Eileen+ Jacques + Frank,sisters Kay {Walsh},Eileen { Trant } and Sr Noreen, nephews,nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law ,relatives, neighbours and friends.A Private family funeral will take place for Gus with Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Monday in St Michaels Church, Lixnaw {streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie } followed by interment in Kiltomey Cemetery,Lixnaw Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired,to the Palliative Care Unit, UHK . via donation link below -Kerry Hospice foundation ,or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville Listowel