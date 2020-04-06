Guidance for separated parents regarding access to children during COVID-19 restrictions

The Law Society has published guidance regarding separated parents’ access to their children during COVID-19 restrictions.

The society and the Family Lawyers’ Association says the guidelines are of benefit to parents and family law solicitors in Kerry.

Families are advised that court ordered access arrangements should be complied with to the greatest degree possible.

If this isn’t feasible, sensible alternatives should be agreed to allow parents’ continued access such as via phone or video call.

Helen Coughlan, chair of the Law Society’s Family and Child Law Committee, says the guidance reflects the position of the Department of Justice and the direction of the President of the District Court.

The guidelines are available here: https://www.lawsociety.ie/globalassets/documents/committees/family/access-guidelines-covid-19.pdf