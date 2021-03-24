Guidance issued around mask wearing during LC oral exams

The State Examinations Commission has introduced a requirement for both interviewer and student to wear face masks during Leaving Certificate oral exams.

The commission has issued additional guidance to schools in relation to the holding of the state exams later this year.

It says both the interviewer and student must wear face masks during the entirety of the oral exam, except where students are already exempted from wearing masks.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says it’s important that both students and staff feel comfortable during the oral interviews this year.