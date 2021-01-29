Guidance counsellor reminds Kerry students of CAO deadline

Kerry students are being reminded to have registered for the CAO by Monday.

The CAO has a registration deadline of February 1st for many categories of student, including second level, mature, those applying through DARE and HEAR schemes, along with students interested in restricted courses, such as music and drama.

Chair of the Kerry Branch of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors Niamh Dwyer says, while the first deadline is on Monday, there will be plenty time for students to change their choices later.

She’s advising students to consider a course’s content, as opposed to solely its location.