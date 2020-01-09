GSOC not making any comment on possible investigations into Killarney Garda Division members

GSOC is not making any comment on possible investigations into members of the Killarney Garda Division.

In the past week, a blog was posted online, alleging misconduct of gardaí stationed in Killarney in relation to licencing laws, exemptions, bullying and intimidation.

It still remains unclear if GSOC investigated the claims, which date back to 2009, or if it has recently opened an investigation following publication of the online blog.

GSOC has this afternoon refused to confirm or deny that an investigation is underway into the allegations.

The issue is likely to be raised tomorrow, when Garda Commissioner Drew Harris attends the quarterly Joint Policing Committee meeting.