GSOC investigation into alleged irregularities in Kerry voter registration still ongoing

A GSOC investigation into alleged irregularities in voter registration in Kerry is still ongoing.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission opened a public interest investigation in May of last year, following allegations relating to the supplementary register.

The register contained over 2,700 names when released in advance of last year’s local elections.

The allegations centre on a person who gathered application forms for prospective voters and then got the forms stamped by an individual garda, to allow them to be included on the supplementary register.

It was alleged the people seeking to be placed on the register were not present when the garda stamped the forms; under law, they must be present.

It’s understood the allegations relate to the Killarney Electoral Area.

The GSOC investigation is the second investigation into the issue following the appointment by An Garda Síochána of an outside garda superintendent to investigate the allegations.

Now, eight months on, GSOC says the investigation is still ongoing.

Independent councillor in the Killarney MD Brendan Cronin is advising people not to fill in pre-signed forms and contact Kerry County Council or gardaí if they have any concerns.

He is also calling on Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Eileen Foster to ensure proper procedures are followed.