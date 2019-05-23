GSOC confirm investigation into Kerry election register

The Garda Síochaná Ombudsman Commission has confirmed its opened an investigation into alleged irregularities in voter registration in Kerry

GSOC has opened a public interest investigation under section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

The allegations relate to the supplementary register which contains 2717 names and was made available to candidates yesterday.





Section 2 part 4 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 states that The Ombudsman Commission may, if it appears to be desirable in the public interest to do so and without receiving a complaint, investigate any matter that appears to it to indicate that a member of the Garda Síochána may have committed an offence, or behaved in a manner that would justify disciplinary proceedings.

The allegations relating to the register centre on a person who gathered application forms for prospective voters and then got the forms stamped by an individual garda, to allow them to be included on the supplementary register.

It’s alleged the people seeking to be placed on the register were not present when the garda stamped the forms. Under law, they must be present.

It’s understood the allegations relate to the Killarney Electoral Area.

The GSOC investigation is the second investigation into the issue following the appointment yesteday by An Garda Síochána of an outside garda superintendent to investigate the allegations.