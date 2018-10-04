Growth in number of residential planning permission applications in Kerry stalls

The growth in the number of residential planning permission applications in Kerry has stalled.

Kerry County Council received nearly 180 single residential applications up to July of this year, which is in line with 2017’s total.

302 planning applications for single dwellings were received in 2017, up 12% on 2016 and 30% on 2015’s totals.





However, this year’s applications are in line to equal last year’s total.

There had been considerable growth in the number of applications received for multi-residential units in recent years: in 2015, 402 applications were received; in 2016, this rose by 71 to 473 units and in 2017, the number rose by over 50% to 712 units.

However, up until July of this year, 332 applications were submitted to Kerry County Council for multi-residential units.

If this is to continue, it will mean applications for 2018 will be down 20% on last year’s total.