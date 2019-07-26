Growth in number of businesses registered for Gradam Gnó Chiarraí 2019

There’s been a growth in the number of businesses registered for the Gradam Gnó Chiarraí 2019.

Eighteen (18) Kerry companies are taking part in the awards which recognise the use Irish, up from 10 last year.

Returning businesses are Brian de Staic Teo, Killarney Guided Walks, Aniar TV Teo, Comhar Chreidmheas Chorca Dhuibhne, and Mac Domhnaill Dental.

New participants this year are Anamchiar, Dinglehub, Dul chun cinn, Goldens Tourism Service, Mulally’s Bar, Murphy’s Bar, O’Connor’s Bar & Guesthouse, Ollmhargadh Uí Shíthigh, Siopa Leabhair P. Commane, and Siopa Uí Lúing.

These 15 businesses are competing for five awards sponsored by Radio Kerry, Kerry’s Eye, The Kerryman, Oifig Fiontair Áitiúil Chiarraí, and Údarás an Gaeltachta.

Three other competitors, Leabharlann an Daingin, Leabharlann Lios Tuathail, and Ionad an Bhlascaoid Mhóir are registered for a new award for the Public Sector, which is sponsored by Foras na Gaeilge.

Adjudication of all entries will take begin in September.

Information on all participants is available under gnó on www.ciarrai.com