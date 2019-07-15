Groups opposing renewable energy projects protest outside council buildings

Up to 50 people protested outside County Buildings in Tralee today in opposition to plans for renewable energy projects in Kerry.

The Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness Group is opposing wind farm and battery storage facilities in east Kerry, and the Tullamore Action Group is against plans for a solar farm development in North Kerry.

A group of up to 50 people marched outside Kerry County Council’s headquarters this morning as the council’s monthly meeting was held.

They held placards with slogans including “No to Battery Compound”, “Save our Children’s Future”, and “No 245 Acre Solar Farm”.