Groups in Kerry urged to apply Town and Village Renewal Scheme funding

Groups in Kerry are being urged to apply for funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

A total of €15 million has been allocated for this year’s scheme.

It provides funding for projects which support Kerry towns and villages to become more attractive and sustainable.

Details of the scheme were announced by Minister for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin.

He says this year it will specifically support projects that aid the economic and social recovery of towns and villages in response to COVID-19.

Full details of the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme are available here.