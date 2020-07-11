Groupings Confirmed For SSE Airtricity Underage Leagues Season

The SSE Airtricity Underage Leagues season is to begin over the weekend of Saturday August 15th.

It will be a shortened season, with smaller groups in order to localise matches as much as possible.

There will be five groups in the Under 13s, 17s and 19s, with six groups in the 15s. A knock-out competition will follow in either the Finals or Shield competition.

In the 13s and 17s each group of four will play each other twice but the group of six will play each other just once. The top team in each group will qualify for the finals, as well as the three best runners-up. Those teams will then go into two groups of four and play each other once, with the top-two teams set to compete in the final. In the U-17 league, the final will be two-legged. All other teams will compete in a Shield competition with the format yet to be confirmed.

For the Under 15 league teams in each group will play each other twice. The top team from each group and the two best runners-up will qualify for the finals.

In the 19s teams play each other twice with the top team from each and the three best runners-up to qualify for the finals. The finals will consist of two groups of four, with the top team in each to contest a two-legged final.

Kerry groupings:

U13 Group Two-Kerry, Cork City, Klub Kildare, Waterford

U15 Group Two-Kerry, Cork City, Cobh Ramblers, Limerick

U17 Group Two-Kerry, Cork City, Cobh Ramblers, Limerick

U19 Group Two-Kerry, Cork City, Cobh Ramblers, Waterford

Fixtures will be released next weekend.