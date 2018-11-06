Group meets to address fencing off of river feale access in Listowel

A working group’s been set up in Listowel to address concerns over the fencing off of a woodland area along the river Feale.

A group called Save our Woods organised a public meeting in the Listowel Arms hotel last night which was attended by over 70 people.

There are concerns following the fencing off of an area known locally as Kennelly’s Wood in Ballinruddery, Listowel as this has closed off fishermen’s access to the river Feale





In the 1960s, a group of business people in Listowel came together to buy the land in order to ensure fishing access.

The working group will hold another meeting next week.