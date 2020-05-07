Greyhound Racing Starting Line Set For Late June

Greyhound Racing hopes to resume on the 29th of June.

Greyhound racing is not mentioned in the Government Roadmap but the IGB has been engaging the department of Agriculture Food & the Marine who have since declared that the sport falls within Phase 3.

Under current guidelines, this would allow racing to resume on the 29th of June behind closed doors while it is also hoped that “trialling” may commence before this date.

The Irish Greyhound Board will publish further detail of the trialling arrangement in advance of the 8th June.