A grey tiger male cat with a very loud cry. Answers to Keiko! Is missing since Nov 20th from the Spa Road, Tralee area. Please 083 1771890 if found.
Calls for emergency funding to address water issue in Castleisland estate
There are calls for emergency funding to be allocated to address issues with the quality of water in a Castleisland estate.Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae...
Kerry roads reopening following minor incidents this morning
Some roads around the county have reopened, following a number of minor incidents this morning.Gardai say the inbound lane from the Listowel side of...
Treacherous conditions as Gardaí urge caution on Kerry’s roads this morning
Gardaí are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads this morning around Kerry, with conditions being described as 'treacherous' in many areas.There's...
Shop Kerry: Dingle and Killorglin – December 3rd, 2020
Kerry County Council and Kerry chambers have joined forces to appeal to everyone support local shops and businesses this Christmas and to encourage people...
€1.4m for Kerry Airport – December 3rd, 2020
Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton speaks to Jerry about the funding. He also quizzes her about pay for student...
Drones Aiding Search and Rescue – December 3rd, 2020
Derek Flanagan of the Irish Coast Guard explains how drones are providing valuable assistance to its operations and helping to reduce the risk to...