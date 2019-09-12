Gretta Murphy nee McCarthy, Meadowlands, Oakpark, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimers Society, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House strictly private please.

