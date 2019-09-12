Gretta Murphy nee McCarthy, Meadowlands, Oakpark, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimers Society, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House strictly private please.
Latest News
Brendan Fuller Visits St Mary Of The Angels On Kerry Jersey Day
brendan -
In the week leading up to the most anticipated throw-in Croke Park has ever seen, the Kingdom of Kerry is covered in Green and Gold.Brendan...
13 Dingle Peninsula businesses and organisations head Stateside to major exhibition
Thirteen (13) businesses and organisations from the Dingle Peninsula are heading Stateside to a major exhibition.Ireland's Dingle Peninsula Cultural, Educational, Trade and Tourism Showcase...
Report concludes men who died in South Kerry pier tragedy lacked knowledge and training
Three Kerry-based Latvian men, died because they were in cold water for a prolonged period of time in a boating accident last September, a...
Funeral for woman who died after taking ill at Killarney swimming pool to take...
The funeral is taking place today of 44 year old Aneta Sawika who died after becoming unwell at a Killarney swimming pool last week.Ms...
Germans and Bloomberg presenter showcasing Kerry
Over half a million Germans are expected to tune into a television programme on Kerry and the Wild Atlantic Way.A crew from a national...
Latest Sports
Listowel Races Day 6 Preview
There’s an 8-race card on the penultimate day of the Listowel Festival.First race is at 1.55 and the main event on Ladies Day is...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
JK Sports 12 Premier Killarney Celtic 4-2 Camp Juniors12 Division 2 South MEK Galaxy B 4-2 Killarney Celtic B.
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Molyneaux Cup Final Dr Crokes 2-10 Austin Stacks 1-8 East Region Minor Football League Div 1 Final sponsored by Talter Jack Bar & Restaurant & Accommodation Killarney Rathmore 2-09...