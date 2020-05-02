Greens condemn economic neglect of North Kerry

The Green Party in Kerry has condemned what it calls the economic neglect of North Kerry by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

They’re insisting that plans for the Shannon LNG terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank be stopped.

The Green Party in Kerry say successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael governments have allowed unemployment and emigration to run unchecked in North Kerry.

They’re against the development of the Shannon LNG terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank, which the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil cast doubt over earlier this week.

In a letter responding to the Green Party’s call for a commitment to stop the construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure, particularly LNG import terminals, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin said it doesn’t make sense to build new large-scale fossil fuel infrastructure.

They added, however, they would need a clear understanding of the type scale it relates to, and of the State’s powers and to what extent they’re limited by European law and international treaties.

The two party leaders also said they must consider how strategic investment in the Shannon estuary and port infrastructure could support the development of renewable energy.

The Greens believe that instead of building fossil fuel infrastructure, plans should be developed for Kerry to be part of a renewable energy hub for the deployment and maintenance of state-owned offshore wind farms.

They add that instead of storing LNG, a facility could be built to store hydrogen, produced using excess electricity from offshore wind farms, and Kerry could become a world leader in exporting this.