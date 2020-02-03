Green Party will make clear its opposition to Shannon LNG in any coalition talks

A Green MEP says her party will make clear its opposition to Shannon LNG in talks to form a government after Saturday’s general election.

Environmentalists are opposed to the liquefied natural gas terminal planned for the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

However, Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan would not state whether it was a red-line issue for the party in future coalition talks.

She’s been in Listowel, Tralee and Killarney today campaigning for Cleo Murphy.

Grace O’Sullivan says Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, is short-sighted in supporting the LNG project.