Green Party selects Ireland South Candidate

Green party members have today selected the party’s candidate for the South constituency.

Waterford based Senator Grace O’Sullivan will run for the party in next May’s European Parliament elections.

Senator O’Sullivan has run for Europe previously in 2004 and was elected to Seanad Éireann in April 2016 as the first elected Green Senator.

The proposed expanded Ireland South which now consists of Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, Waterford and Wicklow as well as Laois and Offaly will have an extra MEP due to the UK’s exit from the European Parliament.





This raises representation to 5 MEPs.

Speaking after her selection, Senator O’Sullivan says she wants to be the strongest voice possible.