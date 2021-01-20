Green Party says speed limit bye-laws should be implemented in Tralee and Killarney

The Green Party in Kerry says speed limit bye-laws should be implemented as soon as possible.

Anluan Dunne, chairperson of the Kerry branch, says the speed limit review was finalised in early 2019.

However, two years on, the 30 km/h limits are still not fully enacted in Tralee and Killarney town centres.

Mr Dunne says Kerry County Council took the proactive step of reducing the speed limit in town centres, but this now needs to be implemented.

He’s also asking gardaí to enforce lower speed limits, when resources allow.