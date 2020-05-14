Green Party responds to criticism from Kerry politicians

A Green Party TD says their policies will be incredibly beneficial to rural Ireland.

Today is the fourth day of government formation talks between the party, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Last week, Radio Kerry conducted a survey among Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael Kerry County councillors, many of whom raised serious concerns about Green Party policies, which they felt were anti-rural.

Green Party TD for Limerick Brian Leddin favours developing renewable energy including offshore windfarms in the Shannon Estuary rather than the proposed Shannon LNG project.

He also says money will need to be spent on improving public transport in Kerry and to improve walking and cycling routes:

Deputy Leddin says claims that party public representatives are disconnected from rural Ireland are absolutely false: