Green Party rep says there won’t be an LNG terminal on Shannon Estuary

A Kerry Green Party representative says the government’s climate targets will be challenging to hit, but will ultimately lead to job creation.

The Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill, which was published yesterday, commits to reducing carbon emissions by over half within ten years and to make Ireland carbon neutral by 2050.

Green Party representative for South Kerry Cleo Murphy says the bill is the best the party could have achieved at this stage, and it’ll lead to job creation, most notably through retrofitting of homes.

Ms Murphy has challenged some of the criticism the bill has faced; in particular, there’s no explicit ban on importing fracked gas.

She says a policy statement is due within the next month, which will greatly reduce the chance of a liquified natural gas terminal being constructed on the Shannon Estuary.