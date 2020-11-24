Green party rep claims many Kerry roads and roundabouts not safe for cyclists

More needs to be done to make Kerry’s roads safer for cyclists.

That’s according to Annemarie Fuller, a Green party representive in Kerry, who believes many roundabouts in the county in particular, are dangerous for cyclists.

She was speaking following an incident in Tralee last Thursday in which a young girl on a bicycle was struck by a motorist who failed to stay at the scene.

Ms Fuller says that despite the growth in the number of people cycling since the first Lockdown, the design of many roundabouts in Kerry is suited only for cars.

Calling on Kerry County Council to appoint a dedicated Cycling Officer, she made this appeal to motorists: