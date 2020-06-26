Green Party members vote to go into government

The Green Party membership has approved the programme for Government paving the way for a coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.
1, 435 members voted yes and 457 voted against or 76% yes and 24% no.
Earlier, Fianna Fáil members voted by 74% to 26% to go into government with Fine Gael and the Greens.
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin’s welcomed the outcome of his party’s ballot.
The result was:
Yes: 8,149 – 74%
No: 2,864 – 26%
Turnout was 77%
Fine Gael members approved the programme for government with 80% voting in favour.
There was a 95% turnout.