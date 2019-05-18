Green party local election candidate calls for halt to oil and gas exploration off the Kerry coast

Oil and gas exploration off the Kerry coast should be halted.

That is the view of Kenmare local election candidate for the Green party Cleo Murphy.

She says Ireland has just declared a climate emergency and should not be allowing explorations for oil and gas off the coast of the county.





She says big oil companies will dangle the promise of jobs, but adds if we don’t reduce the level of global warming in the next 12 years, unemployment will be the least of our worries.

The Green party candidate says Ireland has fantastic potential for off-shore wind farms.