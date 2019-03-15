Green Party leader has criticised comments he is detached from rural Ireland

The leader of the Green Party has criticised comments that he is detached from rural Ireland.

Eamon Ryan is in Kerry today for a number of events.

He says he and other colleagues have been working on the Climate Action Committee in recent months, a cross-party committee focusing on the environment and going green.





Eamon Ryan believes this work along with changes to the Common Agricultural Policy will benefit the farming community.

The changes will focus on paying farmers properly for high quality produce as well as for looking after the land and environment.

The Green Party leader says his party would do a lot more for the farming community and those in rural Ireland.