The leader of the Green Party is on a two-visit to Kerry.

Deputy Eamon Ryan will speak at a public meeting focusing on transforming Tralee at the Rose Hotel, Tralee tonight at 7 o’clock.

The meeting will also be attended by local and European Green Party candidates.

Deputy Ryan will visit Selina’s Café K in Killorglin tomorrow morning at 10 o’clock to discuss sustainable communities and will meet with students on climate action strike.