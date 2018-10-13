Green Party in Kerry welcomes judicial review of proposed Shannon LNG plant

The Green Party in Kerry has welcomed the judicial review of the proposed Shannon LNG plant.

Earlier this month, the High Court granted Friends of the Irish Environment leave to judicially review the extension of planning permission.

Planning permission for the Shannon LNG project to develop a €500 million liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank was granted in 2008.





In July, An Bórd Pleanála granted a five-year planning extension.

The following month it was revealed that a deal had been struck that would see US-based company, New Fortress Energy, develop the facility with an expected completion date in 2020.

The Green Party in Kerry has since welcomed the judicial review imposed by the High Court, saying investment in smart technology would have greater long-term benefits to Kerry, rather than ‘clogging up the Shannon Estuary with tanker after tanker of liquid gas.’

It adds creating high-speed broadband in all areas of North Kerry would be a better way to create local employment.