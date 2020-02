The Green Party candidate running in Kerry says it’s deeply disappointing that Danny Healy-Rae looks set to continue representing the county in the Dáil.

Cleo Murphy says his views on climate change are deeply depressing.

Earlier, Deputy Healy-Rae said to hell with those who say save the planet and forget about the people.

Cleo Murphy says it’s ironic he made the comments while Storm Ciara battered Kerry with strong winds and rain: