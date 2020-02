The Green Party candidate, running in Kerry, stands by her criticism of Danny Healy Rae’s views on climate change.

Deputy Healy Rae told the media at the Kerry count centre in Killarney yesterday ” to hell with those who say save the planet and forget about the people”.

But Cleo Murphy says his views on climate change are ironic, considering yesterday’s Storm Ciara which damaged a section of the road at Loo bridge and breached defences at Banna beach: