The Green Party has appointed a local representative for the Listowel Electoral Area.

They’ve selected Paul Bowler, who’s from Lixnaw, and is a social care worker, political activist and writer.

He was actively involved in the referendum campaigns for marriage equality and abortion rights.

He joins the party’s other Kerry representatives, Anne-Marie Fuller in Tralee and Kenmare’s Cleo Murphy, who’ll be the Green Party’s general election candidate in Kerry.