Green light for works at North Kerry accident blackspot

€1.4 million has been allocated for the Dale Road, an accident blackspot in North Kerry.

Funding had been sought for many years for the stretch of the road between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff, which closed last July for site investigation works.

Minister of State Brendan Griffin has today announced €1.4 million to allow construction works to begin.

Fianna Fáil Deputy John Brassil is welcoming the announcement, and Cllr Mike Kennelly says the announcement is good news as it’ll improve safety for all road users and will save lives.

A 2.5km section of the R556 between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff, north of Ballinclogher Cross was improved in 2009 at a cost of €3 million.

Funding has since been sought for these additional works which take in a 2.2km stretch south of Ballinclogher Cross to Derryvrin and onto Rathscannel.

The bog road has subsided, which has resulted in many crashes over the years.

As well as being used by locals, tourists use this route to travel to Ballybunion.

Kerry County Council received €300,000 last year for site investigation works, and in July the road was closed for this work to be carried out.

It has remained closed since with diversions in place, but with access for locals, however from this Friday it’s to completely close to through traffic.

The council had requested funding from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport to allow construction to start this year, and today Minister of State Brendan Griffin announced that €1.4 million had been allocated to the project.

Minister Griffin says construction can now begin, with the remaining funding in 2021 to complete the project.