Green light for IT Tralee’s merger to Technological University

The merger of the Institute of Technology Tralee and CIT has been granted Technological University status.

It’ll be known as the Munster Technological University; the idea for this was first mooted in 2009.

Minister of State and Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin believes it’s a very welcome development, saying it’ll be very good for Kerry and the South West.

Cork North West Fine Gael TD, Colm Burke says the new Munster Technological University will secure the future of higher education in the South West.

Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, Norma Foley says this is a huge boost for the campus and Tralee as a whole, and it secures the future of the college.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh and the Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor have confirmed that the Institute of Technology Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology have met the conditions set down for a merger and have been granted TU status.

The Munster Technological University will be the second Technological University in the country, after the merger of DIT, IT Tallaght, and IT Blanchardstown created TU Dublin.

The Oireachtas must approve a ministerial order, with the Munster Technological University getting recognition from January 1st.

The Taoiseach says this is an important day for higher education in the South West, and the MTU will make it easier to secure foreign direct investment and provide quality jobs in the region.

The Education Minister says it’s important both institutes maintain a continued focus on ongoing engagement with staff representatives in relation to industrial relations issues and in stabilising the financial situation in Tralee.

Tralee Mayor, Cllr Jim Finucane, who’s on the Governing Body of IT Tralee, says having a university campus in Tralee will be hugely significant for Kerry.