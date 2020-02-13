Green light for North Kerry battery storage facility

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light to a battery storage facility in North Kerry.

Kerry County Council previously granted a 10-year permission to Shannon Clean Tech Ltd for the development at Kilpaddoge, Tarbert, but it was appealed by Carmel McCormack of Cahir, Co Tipperary.

An Bord Pleanala, however, has now upheld the council’s decision and granted permission with revised conditions.

The plans involve the construction of a battery energy storage facility on a 0.6 hectare site, that will service the Irish electricity grid.

It includes up to 26 battery container units, transformers, a substation, and new site access.