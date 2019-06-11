Green light for North Kerry battery storage compound

Plans to develop a battery storage compound in North Kerry have been given the go ahead by An Bord Pleanala.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission to Knocknagoum Windfarm Ltd of Lissarda Business Park, Lissarda, Co Cork last October for the development at Muingnaminnane.

It was then appealed by Lyreacrompane Heritage Group to An Bord Pleanala, which has now upheld the council’s decision.

This development is to comprise a battery storage compound, with up to 10 container units, associated electrical equipment, and transformers.

The half a hectare site in Muingnaminnane, Lyreacrompane is opposite the North Kerry Landfill site, which closed to the public in 2014.

The site is adjacent to an existing substation and forest, and is off local road L-2015, about 10km east of Tralee.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission to Knocknagoum Windfarm Ltd on October 31st last for this development, but it was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by Lyreacrompane Heritage Group, who raised concern about pollution and health and safety.

An Bord Pleanala, however, has now upheld the council’s decision and granted planning permission to 10 conditions.