Kerry County Council has granted planning permission for a €28 million Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) building at IT Tralee.

The three-storey STEM facility will be built at the college’s north campus in Dromtacker as part of a Public Private Partnership.

The building includes machinery workshops, halls and an engineering and agri-tech yard to the rear.

IT Tralee has previously said it hopes to have the facility open for staff and students in September 2022.