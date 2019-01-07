Green light given to 22 social houses in Ardfert

Councillors in the Tralee Municipal District have approved a 22-unit social housing development in Ardfert.

The development, which will also include a sports facility, is to be constructed on a 0.7 hectare site at Farranwilliam.

There will be ten three-bed units, six two-bed units and six one-bed units as part of the development.





The council said traffic and waste management plans will be prepared before construction starts.

Sinn Fein Cllr Toireasa Ferris urged council management to give priority to local people on the waiting list when allocating the houses; there are 128 approved housing applicants in Ardfert.